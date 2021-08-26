3 Blank-Check IPOs Tap Public Markets For $410M Combined

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Three blank-check companies, including one targeting minority-controlled businesses, went public Thursday after pricing initial public offerings that raised a combined $410 million to fund future acquisitions, under the guidance of four law firms. The trio add to a steady spate of blank-check IPOs, which continue to flood public markets this summer albeit at a more restrained pace compared with early 2021. Also known as special-purpose acquisition companies, blank-check companies raise money in IPOs in order to acquire a private business and take it public. Pryor Cashman LLP, Perkins Coie LLP and Graubard Miller are guiding the respective companies while Ellenoff Grossman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS