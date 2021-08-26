State AGs Insist Minn. Climate Suit Is State Matter

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Democratic attorneys general and local government groups on Wednesday urged the Eighth Circuit to keep Minnesota's climate change fraud suit against ExxonMobil Corp., Koch Industries Inc. and a petroleum trade group in state court, arguing the case is clearly a matter of state law. Attorneys general from 16 states and the District of Columbia, as well as the National League of Cities, U.S. Conference of Mayors and the International Municipal Lawyers Association, lodged amicus briefs opposing efforts by Exxon, Koch and the American Petroleum Institute to convince the Eighth Circuit to move Minnesota's lawsuit accusing them of deceiving consumers about climate...

