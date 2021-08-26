Rite Aid Strikes Deal To Avert Opioid MDL's 1st Pharmacy Trial

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A years-in-the-making opioid trial against major pharmacy chains won't include Rite Aid Corp., which revealed a deal Thursday to avoid going before an Ohio federal jury on allegations it unlawfully dispensed and distributed massive amounts of prescription narcotics. In a joint court filing, Rite Aid and two counties in northeastern Ohio announced a comprehensive settlement that will keep the nation's fourth-largest pharmacy business out of a looming bellwether trial in multidistrict opioid litigation. "Plaintiffs and Rite Aid have reached an agreement for resolution of all claims brought in this action," the joint motion said. The motion won near-immediate approval from U.S....

