OFAC, Bank Of China Strike $2.3M Deal Over Sudan Sanctions

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced a $2.3 million civil settlement Thursday with the London-based Bank of China (UK) Ltd. for what the agency called "apparent" violations of a now-repealed Sudan sanctions program that prohibited the export of goods from the U.S. to Sudan. Between September 2014 and February 2016, the bank exported financial services from the U.S. by processing 111 commercial transactions totaling $40.6 million through the U.S. financial system on behalf of parties in Sudan. "This case ... highlights the importance of ensuring that know-your-customer information is integrated holistically throughout internal databases that inform...

