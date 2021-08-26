Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Varsity Blues' Parent Cops To Fraud Charge Ahead Of Trial

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A California woman charged in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case admitted Thursday to bribing her son's way into the University of California as a fake football recruit, becoming the 33rd parent to cop to federal charges in the high-profile prosecution.

Marci Palatella, the CEO of a California liquor distributor, pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, appearing from Palo Alto via Zoom before U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin, who sat in his Boston federal courtroom along with prosecutors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Frank, reciting prosecutors' case against Palatella, explained how the government...

