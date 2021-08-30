Gov't Contracts Of The Month: Vaccine, IT, Disinformation

Law360 (August 30, 2021, 9:02 AM EDT) -- The Biden administration announced a new $3.5 billion vaccine deal with Pfizer, a $4.3 billion military pharmacy benefit program award and reengaged Peraton Corp. in a $1 billion deal to combat disinformation from U.S. adversaries. Here are Law360's top picks for government contracts in August. Army Orders 500M Vaccine Doses For Donation Early in the month, the U.S. Department of Defense announced a $3.5 billion agreement between the U.S. Army and Pfizer Inc. for an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be delivered by Dec. 31, 2022. According to the Pentagon, the doses procured under the contract will be "for...

