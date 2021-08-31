Calif. Resists Resumption Of 'Bad Faith' Tribal Gaming Suit

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- California has urged a federal judge not to lift a temporary stay on five tribes' suit accusing the state of "bad faith" in gaming compact negotiations, arguing that issues raised in a pending appeal before the Ninth Circuit have not yet been decided by the appellate court. The Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians of California, Chemehuevi Indian Tribe, Blue Lake Rancheria, Hopland Band of Pomo Indians and Robinson Rancheria claim that California is wrongly pushing to negotiate unrelated topics for gambling agreements under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act that will expire soon. Their suit is one of many accusing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS