Major FCC Auction Winner Says Atty Faked Verification Docs

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Internet service provider LTD Broadband is asking the Federal Communications Commission for more time to get certified as a telecom provider in California as it seeks to claim $1.3 billion in infrastructure subsidies, arguing that it shouldn't be held responsible for its former attorney's "gross misconduct." LTD first hired Washington, D.C.-based practitioner Kristopher Twomey in January, tasking him with securing so-called Eligible Telecommunications Carrier designations needed to participate in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund in 15 states, the company wrote in a petition last week. Twomey, however, misled the company about when he filed the necessary paperwork in California, causing the...

