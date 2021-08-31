Tech Cos. Back Apple High Court Bid To Ax PTAB's Fintiv Rule

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Cisco, Comcast, Roku, Mylan and other companies and industry groups have lined up at the U.S. Supreme Court to support Apple's call for an end to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's practice of refusing to review patents when a trial is looming in district court. In four amicus briefs filed Friday in support of Apple's July certiorari petition, the companies that often challenge patents at the PTAB argued that the board's so-called NHK-Fintiv rule flies in the face of what Congress intended when it created the inter partes review system for challenging patents. They also maintained that the Federal Circuit's rulings...

