DOJ Using 'Hammer' For 'Scalpel' Google Discovery: Judge

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge criticized the Justice Department during a status conference Tuesday for what he described as an overly broad demand for Google to turn over information on some 25,000 documents the search giant had redacted or withheld in other antitrust probes over the last 14 years. In just the latest discovery dustup in the parallel U.S. Department of Justice and state attorneys general cases accusing Google of illegally monopolizing online search and search advertising, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta said he would not order the technology giant to hand over a privilege log detailing why it believes the...

