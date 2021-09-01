Feds Drop 'Varsity Blues' Racketeering Conspiracy Charges

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The government is dropping racketeering conspiracy charges against three college coaches and an administrator swept up in the "Varsity Blues" college admission scandal, according to a recent filing in Massachusetts federal court. Prosecutors on Tuesday asked U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to dismiss count one of their second superseding indictment, which leveled racketeering conspiracy charges at former Georgetown University tennis coach Gordon Ernst, former University of Southern California senior associate athletic director Donna Heinel, former Wake Forest University women's volleyball coach William Ferguson and former USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic. "We are certainly pleased that the government has recognized that...

