Pot Advocates Advise Careful Rollout Of Federal Legalization

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A cross section of cannabis advocacy and trade groups asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other lawmakers working on a bill that would end federal prohibition to preserve existing state regimes and ensure that federal regulation and taxation will not drive out smaller businesses or bolster the illicit market. To this end, many of the groups suggested a gradual rollout of a federal intrastate cannabis market and the application of strong antitrust policies to prevent consolidation of the marijuana space in the hands of a few multistate entities or Big Tobacco firms. "Federal legalization and regulation must start with a...

