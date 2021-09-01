Graco Can't Beat Unsafe Booster Seats Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Consumers who allege Graco Inc. improperly marketed its booster seats can move forward with most of a consolidated proposed class action because the company made express representations about the effectiveness of the seats, a Georgia federal judge held. The proposed class has alleged that representations by Graco about how the seats work in side-impact collisions at least partly informed their purchasing decisions, and there's enough evidence to let the case move forward at this stage of the litigation, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May said Tuesday. Atlanta-based Graco labeled, marketed and sold its booster seats as though they were safe for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS