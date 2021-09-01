Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Revives ADA Suit Over Mariners' Ballpark Sightlines

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived a suit against the Seattle Mariners alleging a lack of sufficient seats for fans who use wheelchairs, finding that the trial court failed to consider a requirement that they be able to see over the heads of spectators standing two rows in front of them.

In a decision published Wednesday, a three-judge panel agreed unanimously that the suit should be remanded, with the majority finding that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington should reconsider whether Seattle's T-Mobile Field, formerly known as Safeco Field, allowed seated fans to see over fans two rows...

