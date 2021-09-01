FBI, Cyber Officials Warn Of Labor Day Ransomware Push

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. cybersecurity officials warned organizations Tuesday to be on high alert as Labor Day weekend approaches, in the wake of at least three major hacks that have already unfolded over U.S. holiday weekends in 2021. In a joint advisory, the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said they have "observed an increase in highly impactful ransomware attacks occurring on holidays and weekends" this year as recently as early July, when a cyberattack on software vendor Kaseya in the weekend leading up to July Fourth led to ransomware attacks that affected up to 1,500 entities across the globe. Cybercriminal groups, taking...

