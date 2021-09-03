UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (September 3, 2021, 2:54 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen Kazakh mining company ENRC file libel lawsuits over a 2020 book, the Solicitors Regulation Authority take action against a human rights lawyer and London's police force facing an unfair contract procurement claim. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Stratis Investments Ltd. v. Freshwater Pub Co. Ltd. A group of pubs has been hit with a debt claim filed Sep. 2 by Stratis Investments Ltd. As non-essential businesses, pubs and bars have faced prolonged closures since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020 and have had to lay off or...

