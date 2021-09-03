SpaceX Blasts Amazon 'Gambit' Over Next-Gen Satellite Plans

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- SpaceX is urging the Federal Communications Commission to reject Amazon's bid to block its deployment of next-generation broadband satellites, saying the effort fits into a pattern of Amazon trying to hold off rivals in sectors where it can't compete. Elon Musk's space-exploring company wrote to the FCC claiming that Amazon's Kuiper Systems LLC, in seeking denial of an application for SpaceX's Starlink fleet of satellites for broadband internet, has only launched the opposition because of shortcomings in its own nongeostationary orbit, or NGSO, satellite plans filed with the commission. Amazon's effort against Musk's so-called satellite constellation represents just a "delaying tactic,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS