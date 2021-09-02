Calif. High Court To Mull Releasing State Bar's Girardi Files

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the State Bar of California and Thomas Girardi to address why it shouldn't force the bar to provide the Los Angeles Times its files on past professional misconduct investigations of the embattled trial attorney. Back in June, the L.A. Times asked the state high court to compel the state bar to publicly release files concerning investigations or proceedings involving Girardi, saying the information is needed to "restore public confidence in California's system of attorney discipline" after the newspaper reported on Girardi's close relationships with bar officials, according to the petition. The state bar for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS