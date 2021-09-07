Cognizant Inks $95M Deal To End Investors' Bribery Action

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 11:10 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Cognizant investors on Tuesday asked a New Jersey federal judge to preliminarily approve a $95 million settlement that would resolve claims that the company and certain executives bribed officials in India for permits to build a facility in an area where they'd enjoy tax breaks and labor benefits. In a 33-page motion for preliminary approval, class counsel explained that Cognizant will dole out $95 million in cash on behalf of all defendants, which include two of the company's former executives. Those funds would then be deposited in an escrow account within 20 business days of the preliminary...

