9th Circ. Told To Keep Gov't Contractor On Hook In Nixed Deal

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A Hawaiian bandwidth provider has urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse a district court's ruling that an arbitrator was right not to force a military contractor to pay millions in allegedly unpaid invoices, saying the lower court lacked jurisdiction. Hawaii Pacific Teleport LP told the appeals court Tuesday that Peraton Government Communications Inc. — the contractor that hired HPT to provide bandwidth for the U.S. military in the Indo-Pacific region in a now-terminated agreement — can't show that a Hawaii federal judge had the power to uphold the arbitrator's award of zero dollars to the bandwidth provider. That's because Peraton, when...

