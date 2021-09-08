High Court To Mull Taking Up Suit Over Obama Center

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 11:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Wednesday it will consider later this month whether it will review an emergency application seeking to pause the construction of former President Barack Obama's multimillion-dollar presidential library in Chicago's Jackson Park. The justices distributed for its Sept. 27 conference a petition filed by Protect Our Parks Inc. and other environmental advocates that seeks to preemptively stop the project amid claims that the government conducted too narrow of an environmental review. The consideration from the justices arrives roughly three weeks after Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected, without explanation, the same emergency injunction request filed by the groups....

