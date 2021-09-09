Energy Co. Says $1B Contract Forgery Suit Belongs In NY

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 9, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Angolan energy company Aenergy has told the Second Circuit that a New York federal judge "committed many errors" when he dismissed a $1.1 billion contract forgery suit for venue convenience, and it argued that the dismissal violated the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. Aenergy SA is trying to keep its suit in the United States and alleges that its former business partner General Electric Co. influenced the Angolan government through forged documents to terminate Aenergy's $1.1 billion energy contract with the country. Aenergy claimed in its Wednesday brief that U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan denied it due process by forcing the...

