Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pharma Giants Ink $300M Deal To End Glumetza Antitrust Suit

By Christopher Cole (September 9, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Direct buyers of Glumetza are floating a $300 million deal in California federal court with Bausch Health and several subsidiaries accused of plotting to stave off the blockbuster blood sugar drug's generic version.

The buyers moved Wednesday for the court to give the settlement initial approval. It would resolve most claims of direct purchasers, though some, such as insurer Humana Inc., opted out to pursue their own case.

Counsel for Bausch Health Cos. Inc. and business units Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Santarus Inc. did not oppose the motion, according to the Glumetza purchaser class, which was certified just...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!