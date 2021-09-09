Pharma Giants Ink $300M Deal To End Glumetza Antitrust Suit

By Christopher Cole (September 9, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Direct buyers of Glumetza are floating a $300 million deal in California federal court with Bausch Health and several subsidiaries accused of plotting to stave off the blockbuster blood sugar drug's generic version. The buyers moved Wednesday for the court to give the settlement initial approval. It would resolve most claims of direct purchasers, though some, such as insurer Humana Inc., opted out to pursue their own case. Counsel for Bausch Health Cos. Inc. and business units Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Santarus Inc. did not oppose the motion, according to the Glumetza purchaser class, which was certified just...

