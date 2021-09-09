MIT Prof's Grant Fraud Indictment Can't Be Vague, Judge Says

By Chris Villani (September 9, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors can't put a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor on trial before adding details to their indictment alleging he hid ties to Chinese research institutions, a judge said during a hearing Thursday. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris said that prosecutors did well outlining their charges that Gang Chen made seven omissions and one false statement while applying for grant funding from the U.S. Department of Energy. But she said other claims couched in sweeping, vague language like "among other things" and "among other matters" could not go before a jury. "It does seem to me that 'among other things'...

