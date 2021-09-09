Gilstrap Won't Triple $300M 4G Patent Verdict Against Apple

By Caleb Drickey (September 9, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday opted not to tack on enhanced damages to a $300 million patent verdict against Apple, holding that the tech giant's infringement of Optis Wireless Technology's standard-essential 4G wireless patents was not egregious. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap decision was the latest turn in a year-long fight over damages that has seen Optis' payout plummet from an initial award of over $500 million. Because a jury found that Apple's infringement was willful, the judge could have tripled the damages award, but he ruled that was not warranted. "Having seen both the same evidence and heard the...

