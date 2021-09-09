'Avalanche' Of Virus Cases Favors Insurers, Judge Says

By Dorothy Atkins (September 9, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday she's inclined to toss a Michelin-starred restaurant's proposed class action demanding that Sentinel Insurance cover pandemic-related losses, saying there's an "avalanche" of similar cases favoring insurers and "the fact that [the restaurant] had a different business model, guess what? So did everyone else." During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman said her tentative ruling is to grant Sentinel Insurance Co. Ltd.'s motion to dismiss Protege Restaurant Partners LLC's lawsuit in light of the "avalanche" of roughly 50 similar cases, in which other district judges interpreted the business interruption insurance policies in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS