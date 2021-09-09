DOJ Wants To Release Withheld Grand Jury Docs In 9/11 MDL

By Hailey Konnath (September 9, 2021, 10:56 PM EDT) -- The Department of Justice on Thursday asked the New York federal court overseeing multidistrict litigation seeking to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, to allow it to publicly disclose certain grand jury materials that were previously classified, pointing to an executive order issued last week. In the Sept. 3 executive order, President Joe Biden said that information collected in the government's investigation of 9/11 should now be disclosed, "except when the strongest possible reasons counsel otherwise." The Southern District of New York said in a letter motion that it wants to publicly release "any declassified analysis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS