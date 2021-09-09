Pa. Steel Co. Slams Dept. Of Commerce Over $300M In Tariffs

By Matthew Santoni (September 9, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Steelmaker NLMK Pennsylvania LLC has blasted the U.S. Department of Commerce with claims the agency wrongly denied its requests for exemptions from more than $300 million worth of tariffs on foreign steel, alleging the department didn't verify competitors' claims they could produce the needed steel slabs domestically. NLMK's complaint to the U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday said that the company made repeated requests for exemptions and had submitted evidence beginning in 2018 that showed American steel companies couldn't or wouldn't supply enough of the 10-inch and 8-inch-thick raw steel slabs that NLMK converted to finished products. Still, Commerce and...

