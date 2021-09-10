Calif. High Court Frees Qualcomm From $6M Burn Verdict

By Mike Curley (September 10, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court has handed Qualcomm Inc. a win in a suit alleging its negligence contributed to a contractor's employee suffering third-degree burns in an electrical accident, overturning a jury verdict that found the company had retained control over the work area enough to be held liable. In an opinion filed Thursday, the justices wrote Qualcomm had in fact turned over the work site and delegated to TransPower Testing Inc. the duty of ensuring the site was safe before Jose M. Sandoval had been injured, and therefore it was not responsible for that injury. According to court documents, Sandoval, an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS