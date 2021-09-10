Late Filing Dooms Race Bias Suit Against Verizon, CWA

By Rachel Stone (September 10, 2021, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court dismissed a proposed collective action lodged against Verizon Communications Inc. and a labor union by ex-employees who said the company kept a "hit list" of Black women with vested pensions, holding that their suit was filed too late. In Thursday's order, Judge Jed Rakoff granted a motion to dismiss filed in May by Verizon and the presidents of the Communication Workers of America AFL-CIO and Local 1101, agreeing with the company and the union leaders that the former customer service representatives Lisa Tilley and Kendall Moultrie sued after the statute of limitations expired. "Plaintiffs took no...

