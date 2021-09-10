'Varsity Blues' Mastermind Not Expected To Testify At Trial

By Chris Villani (September 10, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The mastermind behind the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme is not expected to take the stand during the high-profile case's first trial, federal prosecutors revealed Friday. William "Rick" Singer is the man the government says was at the center of the sprawling scandal, funneling bribes from wealthy parents to corrupt coaches and officials to grease the admissions process and falsely jack up test scores. But the jury won't hear from him when the trial of John Wilson and Gamal Abdelaziz kicks off on Monday. Prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton Friday they are not currently planning to call Singer....

