Airport Shops Operator Sued Over Employee Info Data Breach

By Brett Barrouquere (September 13, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- The company that runs hundreds of newsstands, shops and restaurants in airports across the country faces a proposed class action over a 2020 ransomware attack that the plaintiff says exposed the personal information of thousands of employees to hackers. The Paradies Shops LLC failed to protect the data of current and former employees from an attack performed by the ransomware group known as REvil and didn't disclose it to those impacted for eight months, former employee Carlos Ramirez of Orange County, Florida, said. That delay deprived the employees of the ability to quickly secure their personal information and left them exposed to potential identity...

