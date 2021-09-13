United Pilots Urge 7th Circ. To Revive Sick Pay Accrual Claim

By Lauraann Wood (September 13, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel seemed skeptical Monday that it could revive a group of United Airlines pilots' claim that the airline improperly calculated their sick time accrual while on military leave, saying they may have waived their most convincing argument for reversal. The appellate panel said during oral argument that it had a hard time finding a lower court was wrong when it found the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act didn't entitle the pilots to sick pay. USERRA guarantees that workers on military leave continue receiving seniority-based benefits, but sick pay, like vacation pay, seems to be "more about...

