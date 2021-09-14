NY Eatery Can't Use Travelers 'All Risk' Insurance For COVID

By Lauren Berg (September 14, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Monday tossed a proposed class action brought by a White Plains restaurant seeking to force Travelers Casualty Insurance Co. of America to cover its lost income during the pandemic, saying the eatery's "all risk" business insurance only covers physical loss or damage to the property. U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas dismissed the suit brought by WM Bang LLC and JBang LLC, who own a restaurant called Bang in a White Plains shopping mall, finding that although the restaurant has "all risk" business insurance, the policy will still only pay for "direct physical loss of or...

