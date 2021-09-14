Cairn, Air India Seek Stay In US Suit Tied To Int'l Tax Row

By Joseph Boris (September 14, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Air India and Britain's Cairn Energy asked a New York federal court to stay further proceedings in Cairn's U.S. suit targeting the airline in a bid to enforce an international arbitration award from the Indian government in a tax dispute. Attorneys for the companies said in their joint request Monday to U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe that the stay would give the parties "additional time to evaluate the effects and implications" of legislation India's Parliament enacted in mid-August to repeal a national retroactive tax. The controversial measure is the target of a dispute in which Cairn has sued the Indian government...

