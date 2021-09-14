Uber Aims To Slash 'Piggyback' Investor Claims In IPO Suit

By Linda Chiem (September 14, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Uber has asked a California federal judge to slash a consolidated proposed class action alleging the ride-hailing giant duped shareholders about numerous corporate scandals and downplayed risks ahead of its May 2019 initial public offering, saying certain investors can't "piggyback" on this suit. Uber Technologies Inc. pressed its bid to dismantle claims from a group of investors seeking to serve as class representatives in a second amended securities suit spearheaded by Boston Retirement System, the pension fund for Boston's city employees. The consolidated case involves allegations that Uber's various missteps and misrepresentations led to a $8.1 billion debut that amounted to a...

