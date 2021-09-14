Holmes Fan's #MeToo Callout To Jurors Draws Judge's Ire

By Dorothy Atkins (September 14, 2021, 11:18 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Edward Davila admonished attendees of Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial Tuesday not to interfere with jurors after a Holmes fan outside the courthouse shouted "Don't forget the #MeToo movement," kicking off a day of testimony by Theranos' former controller that highlighted how its debt ballooned while investors heard bullish revenue projections. The judge overseeing Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial warned attendees not to interfere with the jury, after one attendee made comments outside the courthouse. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Before trial began in San Jose, a spectator who was in line to get inside the courthouse clapped as Holmes approached the courthouse...

