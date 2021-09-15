Alleged Colombo Boss Among 14 Charged In Union Scheme

By Craig Clough (September 15, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Alleged Colombo family boss Andrew "Mush" Russo is among 14 charged in a sprawling criminal case that includes allegations of racketeering, extortion and money laundering connected to an attempt to control a labor union and its health care benefits program, according to an indictment unsealed in New York federal court Tuesday. The indictment outlines wide-ranging and sometimes decadeslong crimes allegedly undertaken by the mafia figures and others connected to them, with an FBI official saying the case shows La Cosa Nostra is "alive and well" in New York City. Among those charged are 10 members or associates of the Colombo crime...

