Biden Admin. Hit With 1st State AG Suit Over Vax Mandate

By Lauren Berg (September 14, 2021, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Arizona's attorney general launched the first challenge by a state to the Biden administration's recent mandates requiring millions of workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, claiming in a federal court suit filed Tuesday that the policy is unconstitutional because it unfairly favors undocumented immigrants, who are not required to get vaccinated. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is targeting President Joe Biden's sweeping set of new mandates released earlier this month that make the vaccine mandatory for federal workers and contractors, companies with more than 100 employees, and facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding. But the Arizona attorney general argued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS