9 Companies Storm Capital Markets With IPOs Totaling $3B

By Tom Zanki (September 15, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A stampede of nine companies spanning industries from enterprise software to running shoes, drive-thru coffee franchises, cancer therapy and other sectors went public Wednesday after raising more than $3 billion combined in initial public offerings. The IPOs tapped the services of 14 law firms, when counting representation of the companies and their underwriters, of which several worked on multiple offerings. Latham & Watkins LLP guided four IPOs, while Cooley LLP guided three offerings and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP steered two. The blitz of new issuances, some of which were larger than anticipated and priced above their projected ranges, shows the...

