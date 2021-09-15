Hawaiian Airlines Sued Over Cover-Up Of Violations

By Mike Curley (September 15, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The former director of corporate security for Hawaiian Airlines Inc. has sued the airline in state court, saying the company covered up plane safety issues, sexual assaults by pilots and other security failures before firing him for his refusal to cooperate with the cover-ups. In a complaint filed Friday, Thomas K. Aiu — who had previously served nearly 30 years in the Department of Justice and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration — said his supervisor, Neil Schnaak, repeatedly told him to cut short investigations and not report wrongdoing to the authorities, and that the stated reasons for his 2019 firing were just...

