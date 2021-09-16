Trump Hotel Cos., Panama Owners Quietly Agree To End Suit

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 16, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Owners of luxury hotel units in Panama have quietly agreed to dismiss a New York federal court suit accusing two Trump hotel management companies of "objectively horrific" mismanagement of a swanky Trump-branded hotel. Ithaca Capital Investments I SA, Ithaca Capital Investments II SA and their president, Orestes Fintiklis, sued Trump Panama Hotel Management LLC and Trump International Hotels Management LLC for allegedly underdelivering on a hotel management agreement, such as by failing to develop an effective sales and marketing strategy, impacting the hotel's occupancy. The parties on Wednesday jointly asked U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos to permanently dismiss the suit, and he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS