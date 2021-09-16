Centerra, Aon Hewitt Can't Knock Out ERISA Suit

By Amanda Ottaway (September 16, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge on Thursday narrowed but refused to throw out a proposed class action accusing Centerra Group LLC and Aon Investments USA Inc. of violating federal benefits law by steering workers' retirement savings into Aon funds instead of better-performing investments. U.S. District Judge Sherri A. Lydon handed down a mixed ruling, trimming some claims but concluding that Shawn Williams and his fellow workers had laid out a case that the defendants breached fiduciary duties to invest carefully and with the pension benefit plan participants' best interests at heart. Thursday's ruling partially granted and partially denied three separate motions...

