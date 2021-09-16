DOT Opens Newark Slots To Budget Carriers After Spirit Fight

By Linda Chiem (September 16, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation said Thursday that it will open up 16 peak-period slots at Newark Liberty International Airport to a low-cost carrier following a court ruling that faulted the agency's handling of monopoly concerns at Newark, as well as President Joe Biden's executive order promoting competition. The DOT published a notice in the Federal Register laying out plans to pick a single low-cost or ultra-low-cost carrier to operate 16 peak afternoon and evening slots at Newark Liberty International Airport that had been previously held by Southwest Airlines. The agency will vet potential carriers based on several criteria, including their...

