Prince Andrew Accuser Gets OK To Serve Royal's US Atty

By Hailey Konnath (September 16, 2021, 11:11 PM EDT) -- Virginia Giuffre, who says Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was a teenager, got the green light Thursday to serve the U.K. royal's Los Angeles-based attorney with the latest suit alleging sexual misconduct by those in Jeffrey Epstein's orbit. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the Southern District of New York issued an order granting Giuffre's request for alternate service pursuant to federal rule of civil procedure 4(f)(3), which allows a U.S. court to order service of foreign individuals "by other means not prohibited by international agreement." In this case, that alternate service entails delivering Giuffre's summons, complaint and...

