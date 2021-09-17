Infowars Sues FAA Over Drone Ban Near Mexico Border

By Katie Buehler (September 17, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Right-wing website Infowars sued the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday in Texas federal court over its order prohibiting the use of drones near a U.S.-Mexico border crossing where roughly 10,000 people are awaiting immigration processing, in what the site calls an attempt to control the narrative surrounding the crisis. Free Speech Systems LLC, which does business as Infowars, claims the FAA's Thursday announcement restricting the use of unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, in a 2-mile radius of the Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, is meant to prevent news drones from capturing images of the migrants in violation of...

