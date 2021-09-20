How Calif. High Court Rulings Narrow Prevailing Wage Law

By Laurence Phillips and Tyler Paetkau (September 20, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- California's prevailing wage law, and the compliance challenges it places on the construction contracting process, suggest that carefully navigating this legal landscape is critical to prevent unanticipated labor costs, penalties, litigation and, in some cases, criminal exposure. That's why two important decisions issued recently by the California Supreme Court are of great significance and should come as good news to public works construction contractors, subcontractors and suppliers operating in the state, as these rulings clarify and limit the scope of California's prevailing wage law. The California Supreme Court issued two prevailing wage-related decisions — Mendoza v. Fonseca McElroy Grinding Co. Inc.[1]...

