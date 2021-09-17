White NYC Fire Inspectors' Claims Nixed From Race Bias Suit

By Hannah Albarazi (September 17, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge extinguished claims brought by white New York City fire protection inspectors alleging employment discrimination on the basis of race, ruling Thursday that they can't tack "associational" discrimination claims onto viable class claims that the city funnels minority inspectors into lower-paying roles. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres dismissed claims brought by the white city workers, finding that they neither sufficiently pled facts from which one could infer they were discriminated against on the basis of their own race nor that they experienced discrimination as a result of their relationships with, or advocacy for, their minority co-workers....

