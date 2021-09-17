Stubhub Sales Fair Game In Ticket Broker's Trial, Judge Says

By Max Jaeger (September 17, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A Chicago man accused of defrauding the White Sox by selling stolen tickets on Stubhub cannot keep the alleged sales out of his upcoming trial, an Illinois federal judge ruled Friday. Prosecutors say Bruce Lee bought fraudulently generated Sox comp tickets at a steep discount from two former team employees, then undercut the team's box office by reselling them online below face value. Lee argued evidence of the Stubhub sales should not be included at trial, because the fraud as alleged — employees selling comp tickets to Lee — was completed before he allegedly resold the tickets. But U.S. District Judge Matthew...

