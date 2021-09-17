Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Instagram Beats Photo Embedding Copyright Suit

By Dave Simpson (September 17, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A California judge nixed a copyright suit from a pair of photographers who claimed that Instagram shouldn't allow websites to easily post embedded photos, ruling Thursday that the websites aren't liable for direct infringement and so the social media giant isn't on the hook for secondary infringement.

In the Ninth Circuit's 2007 Perfect 10 v. Amazon case, the so-called server test established that websites do not legally "display" a copyrighted image if it is stored on its original website and merely embedded in search results, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer said Thursday in tossing the suit from photographers Alexis Hunley...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!